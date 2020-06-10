CanYaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $536.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $662.91 or 0.06761486 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

