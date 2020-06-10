Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,605 shares during the period. Qiwi comprises 11.5% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 2.66% of Qiwi worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QIWI. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,055,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 719,435 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 471,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 304,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter worth about $5,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,817,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 210,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qiwi from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 14,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,150. Qiwi PLC has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

