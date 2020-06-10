Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Tony Weisman Sells 5,952 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $479,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. 578,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

