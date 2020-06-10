Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.04). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 79,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and sold 230,499 shares valued at $11,482,653. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cardlytics by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 578,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,426. Cardlytics has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.