Caroti Stefano Sells 4,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.44. 443,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,946. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.94.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

