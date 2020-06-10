Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 172,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,441. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,162.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,559 shares of company stock worth $195,078. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 904,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carriage Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,413 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

