Carry Reaches Market Cap of $10.20 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Carry has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $937,648.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.91 or 0.06761486 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,254,619,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,194,777,933 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

