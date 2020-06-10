Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $4.80 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,333,048 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

