Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $1,120,956.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,956.00.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. 419,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,843. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.