Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Cass Information Systems stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,225. The stock has a market cap of $641.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

