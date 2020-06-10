Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

CATB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 175,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.77. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

