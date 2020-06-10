CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) EVP Laurence H. Midler Sells 16,000 Shares

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 2,342,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,656. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,520,000 after acquiring an additional 389,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,349,000 after acquiring an additional 111,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 469,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.