CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to report sales of $419.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the lowest is $404.59 million. CDK Global reported sales of $488.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 747,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,822. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.38 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

