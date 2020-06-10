Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Chemours reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chemours by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,570. Chemours has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.