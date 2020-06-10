Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. 10,464,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,665. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

