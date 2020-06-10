Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Stock Price Down 20%

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) shares dropped 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 145,214 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 61,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $425,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

