ChronoCoin (CRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $6,206.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

