Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 52,539 Shares

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $11,295,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at $31,362,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $31,370,660.40.

On Thursday, May 28th, David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00.

NYSE CI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,528. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

