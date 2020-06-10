Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito Sells 4,338 Shares

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cigna by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

