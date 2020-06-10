Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $11,295,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,362,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.95.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. The company had a trading volume of 121,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.93. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

