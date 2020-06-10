Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 57,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $270.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

