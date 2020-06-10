Cloudbric Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $49,282.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,422,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

