Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of KO traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $49.00. 16,707,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

