Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 1,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. 239,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 357.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

