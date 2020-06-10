Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 1,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. 239,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
