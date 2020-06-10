Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,774. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

