Colin Carter Purchases 3,061 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Colin Carter acquired 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.80 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.80 ($21,275.04).

LLC stock traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$11.29 ($8.01). 3,169,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of A$9.34 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of A$19.95 ($14.15). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$15.36.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

