Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 129,735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 95.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 295,543 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 7,869,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

