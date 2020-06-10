Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 288,920 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 301.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. 923,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

MIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

