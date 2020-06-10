Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 36,100 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.46% of Globant worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $12,620,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.55.

GLOB traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.63. 843,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 1.32. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $152.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

