Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

