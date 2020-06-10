Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,985,000 after acquiring an additional 223,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

TMO traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $352.80. 1,134,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,482. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

