Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 2,471,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

