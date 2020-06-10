Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Amgen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Amgen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.12. 2,651,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

