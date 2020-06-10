Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185,903 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.26% of Kinder Morgan worth $83,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 18,729,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,558,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

