Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 116,965 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for about 2.3% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.25% of Tc Pipelines worth $102,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $454,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after buying an additional 2,276,501 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,609 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $84,297,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

TRP stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 1,792,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

