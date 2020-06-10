Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.30 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 9,203,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371,534. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

