Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after purchasing an additional 775,985 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,771,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 458,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 710,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,928. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

