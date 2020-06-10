Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 142,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.15. 4,081,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.31 and a 200-day moving average of $289.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

