Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

