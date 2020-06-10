Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.81. 951,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,831. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

