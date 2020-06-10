Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.06 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,423,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,080,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

