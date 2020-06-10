Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,008 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.46% of TC Pipelines worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

NYSE TCP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 506,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,581. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. TC Pipelines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

TCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.