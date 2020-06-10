Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.48% of ONEOK worth $43,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,261. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

ONEOK stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,819. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.