Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,300 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 46,818,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,227,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

