Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $255.77 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

