Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,830,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,305,063. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

