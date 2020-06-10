Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 92,564 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 92,564 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.32% of Pembina Pipeline worth $32,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,575,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,052,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,323. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

