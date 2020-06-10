Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,443 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $35,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. 2,041,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,619. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.