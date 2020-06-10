Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after buying an additional 13,261,009 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 813,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 85,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BOCOM International raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 4,127,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,724,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

