Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,192 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,986,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

